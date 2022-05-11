Election Guide '22

The 2022 election will be the first in decades when Montana voters select not one but two U.S. representatives to advocate for the state's interests in Congress. Also up for the vote this year is control of the Montana Legislature, two seats on the state's utility regulation board and two seats on the Montana Supreme Court.

The first step for the political hopefuls is the June 7 primary election, where Montana voters will choose nominees to represent each of the state's recognized political parties in the Nov. 8 general election (independent candidates can qualify for the November ballot if they collect enough signatures).