Election Guide '22

The 2022 election will be the first in decades when Montana voters select not one but two U.S. representatives to advocate for the state's interests in Congress. Also up for the vote this year is control of the Montana Legislature, two seats on the state's utility regulation board and two seats on the Montana Supreme Court.

The first step for the political hopefuls is the June 7 primary election, where Montana voters will choose nominees to represent each of the state's recognized political parties in the Nov. 8 general election (independent candidates can qualify for the November ballot if they collect enough signatures).

U.S. House District 1 (West)

Western Montana representative in Congress. District includes Missoula, Bozeman, Kalispell and Butte.
MissoulaMiles CityKalispellHavreButteBozemanHelenaBillingsGreat Falls
Republicans
Mitch Heuer
Mitch Heuer
Whitefish small business owner
Matt Jette
Matt Jette
High school government teacher, professor
Al Olszewski
Al Olszewski
Former Kalispell state senator, orthopedic surgeon
Mary Todd
Mary Todd
Pastor, small business owner
Ryan Zinke
Ryan Zinke
Former U.S. Interior Secretary
Democrats
Cora Neumann
Cora Neumann
Public health and public lands advocate
Monica Tranel
Monica Tranel
Missoula attorney
Tom Winter
Tom Winter
Rural broadband contractor
Libertarians
John Lamb
John Lamb
Libertarian activist
Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

U.S. House District 2 (East)

Eastern Montana representative in Congress. District includes Billings, Helena, Havre and Miles City.
MissoulaMiles CityKalispellHavreButteBozemanHelenaBillingsGreat Falls
Republicans
Matt Rosendale
Matt Rosendale
Incumbent U.S. Representative
Kyle Austin
Kyle Austin
Billings pharmacist
James Boyette
James Boyette
Bozeman resident
Charles Walking Child
Charles Walking Child
Helena environmental contractor
Democrats
Penny Ronning
Penny Ronning
Former Billings Councilwoman
Mark Sweeney
Mark Sweeney
(Deceased) State senator from Philipsburg
Skylar Williams
Skylar Williams
Billings resident
Libertarians
Sam Rankin
Sam Rankin
Billings realtor and attorney
Roger Roots
Roger Roots
Self-described “Libertarian gadfly”
Samuel Thomas
Samuel Thomas
Missoula resident
Independents
Gary Buchanan
Gary Buchanan
Billings financial advisor
Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Independent candidates must gather 8,722 signatures to qualify for the general election ballot.

Public Service Commission District 1

One of five seats on Montana's utility regulation board (three seats are out of cycle). District includes Great Falls and the Hi-Line.