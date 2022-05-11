Election Guide '22
The candidates and issues on Montana's 2022 ballot
The 2022 election will be the first in decades when Montana voters select not one but two U.S. representatives to advocate for the state's interests in Congress. Also up for the vote this year is control of the Montana Legislature, two seats on the state's utility regulation board and two seats on the Montana Supreme Court.
The first step for the political hopefuls is the June 7 primary election, where Montana voters will choose nominees to represent each of the state's recognized political parties in the Nov. 8 general election (independent candidates can qualify for the November ballot if they collect enough signatures).
U.S. House District 1 (West)
Western Montana representative in Congress. District includes Missoula, Bozeman, Kalispell and Butte.
Republicans
Democrats
Libertarians
Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
U.S. House District 2 (East)
Eastern Montana representative in Congress. District includes Billings, Helena, Havre and Miles City.
Republicans
Democrats
Libertarians
Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Independent candidates must gather 8,722 signatures to qualify for the general election ballot.
Public Service Commission District 1
One of five seats on Montana's utility regulation board (three seats are out of cycle). District includes Great Falls and the Hi-Line.