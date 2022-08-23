Laws on trial

Last updated 10:50 AM Aug 23, 2022

By Eric Dietrich & the MTFP staff

Montana’s historic 2021 legislative session, the first since 2003 with Republicans in control of both the Legislature and the governor’s office, produced a wave of new conservative laws on politically fraught topics including gun rights, abortion access and voting regulations. Opponents have begun to challenge those measures in court, giving the state’s judicial branch the chance to weigh arguments about whether the new laws violate the Montana Constitution.

The litigation comes as Republicans have alleged liberal bias in the state judiciary and established a legislative committee to investigate judicial conduct — an effort that has spun into its own batch of legal proceedings.

As these cases work their way through the courts, Montana Free Press will keep track of which bills are being challenged and the status of specific cases. We plan to update this guide periodically. We welcome questions or suggestions at tips@montanafreepress.org.

Montana Free Press Local journalists covering Montana for you. Subscribe to our free newsletter

Reach data reporter Eric Dietrich with questions, comments or bug reports for this project at edietrich@montanafreepress.org.